Kentucky megachurch lake offers the chance to repent, fish

A Kentucky megachurch is opening up its lake, with the intention of providing both salvation and fish.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the 2.6-acre (1-hectare) lake used for baptisms on the Nicholasville campus of Southland Christian Church has been added to Kentucky's Fishing in Neighborhoods program, focused on providing quality fishing opportunities. Last week, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources stocked the lake with trout, and channel catfish and sunfish will be stocked throughout the year.

Lake owners in the program agree to cover 25 percent of stocking costs. Fishing in Neighborhoods coordinator Dane Balsam says Southland's lake is the first of the program's 44 lakes that is not owned by a government entity.

The church's campus operations director, Jim Cox, asked that people not fish on Sunday mornings.

