Memorial fundraiser held for Terence Barker family, community still showing support

A memorial fundraiser was held in Evansville for Terence Barker. Barker died from injuries related to a car crash in November involving a police pursuit against another man.

Members of the community are still coming together to try and help the family of Terence Barker nearly two months after his death.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, several people gathered at Bokeh Lounge for a memorial fundraiser for the family of Terence nearly two months after his death

"It's been an overwhelming show of support today," Organizers and friends Cheryl Emery and Jeff Christian said. "It's a sad story. There have been tears tonight. There have been laughs."

Nearly three months ago, Terence Barker, Janae Carter, 7-month-old Prince and 2-year-old Princess Carter found themselves in the path of police a police pursuit. Authorities were after Fredrick McFarland.

That November 29 evening, the unthinkable happened when the suspect crashed into the car the family was in. That crash killed Prince and his sister, Princess Carter. Terrance Barker died from injuries on December 26.

People in the community are still coming together to support the family. It's something Terence Barker's mom Geneva Hicks says she's thankful for.

"The emotional and moral support means even more that my community comes together, " Geneva Hicks said. "I had no idea that the community would wrap around us like it has. That's been really, really important."

There was a silent auction and live band as part of the event at Bokeh Lounge. We're told all of the proceeds will go to the family of Terence Barker.

"It's really great to see the outpouring of this community," Emery and Christian said. "It means a great deal because I think so many of us can relate. So many of us are mothers, grandmothers, daughters. I mean this hit everybody in our community."

Organizers say a similar event similar will happen again next Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All the proceeds will go to the family.

