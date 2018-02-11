Man dies after metal container explodes

One man is dead after a metal container exploded.

The Yankeetown Fire Department, Boonville Fire Department, and the Warrick County Sheriff's Office were working a scene at a home on Kaiser Road.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old John Fritchley II lived at the home where it happened. We're told he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Fritchley was using a gas cutting torch on a 55-gallon metal container when it exploded.

Trying to figure out exactly what happened right now. Officials are busy here. https://t.co/S8Tqq0H1S5 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) February 12, 2018

The sheriff's office said he bought the supplies on Sunday. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out where he got the supplies.

The investigation is ongoing.

