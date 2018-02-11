Ball State journalism students reporting from South Korea Olympics

Some of the people who are taking care of our coverage during the games are journalism students from Ball State.

Samantha, a former 14 News intern, is one of the Ball State students reporting.

Samantha's dream is to be a sports journalist. Now she's covering the biggest sporting event in the world, reporting stories from South Korea for us back in the Tri-State.

Kara Beirnat is the sports editor for Ball State's student paper. When she's in South Korea, the stories she writes and records will be shared with us and with media outlets across the country.

Samantha and Kara are sharing their experiences with us every day, giving us a look of the winter games we've never seen before.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

