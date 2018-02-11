OCU Men's Basketball vs. Wright State Univ.-Lake

Some of the people who are taking care of our coverage during the games are journalism students from Ball State.More >>
Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.
Multiple reports from NFL sources say the Colts and Eagles Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich have agreed for Reich to become the Colts next head coach.
A boil advisory is in effect for Francisco.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.
Scott Beary's death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.
