OCU Men's Basketball vs. Wright State Univ.-Lake

In a rematch of the day before, the Mighty Oaks hosted the Lakers of Wright State University-Lake Campus, looking for their 10th straight win, and 18th overall. After trailing 38-35 at the half, OCU was able to improve defensively through much of the second period, winning 77-61.

The game saw six tied scores and 10 lead changes, most of which occurred during the opening half of play. The Oaks used a 20-2 run in the second half, including a stretch of 14 straight OCU points.

Andrew Scott led all scorers in the game, shooting 6-14 from the field, including 4-9 from beyond the arc, while going a perfect 10-10 from the foul line, on his way to 26 points. Logan Worthington added 21 counters while hauling in a game high 16 rebounds, while Addison Wagler chipped in with 16 points, including a dozen in the second frame.

Isaac Clay was the leading scorer for the Lakers, making 8-20 shot attempts, including 3-9 from long range, on his way to 19 points. Jordan Gorman came up with 11 points and five assists, followed by nine points and 10 boards from Chaz Painter.

As a team, OCU shot 25-58 (43.1%) from the field, including 9-24 (37.5%) from three point range. WSU-Lake made 24-63 (38.1%) of their shots, going 5-18 (27.8%) from beyond the arc. The Mighty Oaks connected on 18-21 (85.7%) from the foul line, compared to a perfect 8-8 (100.0%) for the visiting Lakers.

For the game, the Oakland City University men trailed in rebounds 37-36, including a deficit of 14-11 on the offensive boards. The Oaks handed out 14 assists, four more than the Lakers, while winning the turnover battle in what was a rather clean game, 13-10.

OCU will return to action on February 17, in the Johnson Center, when they host the Eagles of Robert

Courtesy: Oakland City University Athletics