Boil advisory in effect for parts of Francisco - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory in effect for parts of Francisco

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
FRANCISCO, IN (WFIE) -

A boil advisory is in effect for Francisco.

We're told it affects everyone east of Francisco School to I-69.

Officials said the boil advisory is because of a main break.

According to officials, the advisory is in effect until further notice but will be a minimum of 48 hours. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly