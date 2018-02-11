Tyra Buss Named Senior CLASS Award Finalist

Senior guard Tyra Buss has been named one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, announced by the organization on Thursday.

Twenty NCAA® men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as finalists today for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Buss has created change in the Indiana Women’s Basketball program, setting four school records this season as she broke the all-time scoring record in January and became the first women’s basketball player to score 2,000 points. Averaging 20.4 points this season, Buss leads IU in scoring, assists (4.7) and steals (1.9) per game. She has scored double figures in 23 of 24 games and shoots 43.8 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from 3-point range. The Mt. Carmel, Ill. native is also a Wade Trophy and Citizens Naismith Trophy candidate, named to the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll twice and 2017-18 Preseason All-Big Ten selection.

For her career, Buss has started in all 122 career games as she set program records in points scored (2,090), free throws made (563), free throws attempted (750) and steals (262). She is on pace to also break the school’s record in assists, currently 22 dishes away from the mark. She is a two-time first team All-Big Ten first team honoree and a 2017 WBCA All-American Honorable Mention.

She also embodies the IU Women’s Basketball mantra of graduate, win serve as she volunteers in her community with Hoosier HEROES, Hoosier Readers, IU Best Buddies, Camp Riley, Hoosier Outrun Cancer, Candy Stripe Crew event for disabled and handicapped adult and children, Slam Dunk for Literacy, Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army. In the classroom, Buss holds a 3.3 GPA in physical education.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 men’s candidates and 30 women’s candidates announced in January. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 19. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four® and NCAA Women’s Final Four®.

