Reports: Colts to hire Eagles Frank Reich as new head coach

Multiple reports from NFL sources say the Colts and Eagles Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich have agreed for Reich to become the Colts next head coach.

The NFL Network reports Reich has agreed to a five-year contract.

NBC affiliate WTHR has confirmed a deal is close.

Frank Reich will be the Colts’ new coach. Five-year deal with the team has been agreed to and about to be finalized, source says. @espn reported earlier he was the fave. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 11, 2018

The hiring hasn’t been announced officially. Last week, the Colts officially announced that they had hired Josh McDaniels, only to have McDaniels back out and decide to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles have now lost two of their most important assistant coaches in Reich and John DeFilippo, who left his job as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach to become the Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

Report: Colts will hire Frank Reich as their next head coach. https://t.co/ZjBDVAiaiD pic.twitter.com/xupDEqrxrX — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 11, 2018

Reich had a 14-year career as an NFL quarterback. He was mostly a backup but is best remembered for leading the Bills to the biggest comeback in NFL history in a 1993 playoff win over the Houston Oilers. Since retiring as a coach he has spent time on the staff of the Colts, Cardinals and Chargers in addition to working the last two years for the Eagles.

It will be a 5-year deal for Frank Reich and the Colts, per @MikeGarafolo. Frank Reich will become the 1st Super Bowl-winning OC to become HC of a different team the following season since Mike Shanahan won Super Bowl with 1994 49ers and became Broncos’ HC. https://t.co/EUYwU8oLJA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2018

