Reports: Colts to hire Eagles Frank Reich as new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/NBC) -

Multiple reports from NFL sources say the Colts and Eagles Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich have agreed for Reich to become the Colts next head coach.

The NFL Network reports Reich has agreed to a five-year contract.

NBC affiliate WTHR has confirmed a deal is close.

The hiring hasn’t been announced officially. Last week, the Colts officially announced that they had hired Josh McDaniels, only to have McDaniels back out and decide to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles have now lost two of their most important assistant coaches in Reich and John DeFilippo, who left his job as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach to become the Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

Reich had a 14-year career as an NFL quarterback. He was mostly a backup but is best remembered for leading the Bills to the biggest comeback in NFL history in a 1993 playoff win over the Houston Oilers. Since retiring as a coach he has spent time on the staff of the Colts, Cardinals and Chargers in addition to working the last two years for the Eagles.

