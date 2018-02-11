EPD: Suspect in fatal shooting found dead in vehicle; investigat - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Suspect in fatal shooting found dead in vehicle; investigation ongoing

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE) Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE)
EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE) EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed a report of shots fired at two different locations. One of the locations was on Linwood Avenue and the other reported shooting occurred on Morgan Avenue at Highway 41.

Evansville Police told 14 News reporter Katie Kapusta the two shootings were both fatal. 

Morgan Avenue was shut down and Highway 41 northbound was down to one lane while officers worked the crime scene area.

A search for the suspect's vehicle began when police were unable to locate the suspect at the scene. After a short search, the suspect was located inside the vehicle at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

We will update this story when more information is available.

