EPD: Suspect in fatal shooting found dead in vehicle; investigation ongoing

Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.More >>
Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
Freezing rain is possible early Sunday. Some minor ice accumulation will be possible, which could cause some issues on the roads.More >>
Freezing rain is possible early Sunday. Some minor ice accumulation will be possible, which could cause some issues on the roads.More >>
A devastating Breman house fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn the attention of truckers across the nation.More >>
A devastating Breman house fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn the attention of truckers across the nation.More >>
After living in the U.S. for 25 years illegally, Marcin Lauer returned to his native Poland, so that he could try to re-enter the U.S. legally. But getting the documentation to return wasn't so easy.More >>
After living in the U.S. for 25 years illegally, Marcin Lauer returned to his native Poland, so that he could try to re-enter the U.S. legally. But getting the documentation to return wasn't so easy.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>