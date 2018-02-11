EPD: Armed & dangerous suspect's vehicle located Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Armed & dangerous suspect's vehicle located Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE) Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE)
EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE) EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Officers are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect that is wanted in connection with two possible shootings.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed a report of shots fired at two different locations. One on Linwood Avenue and the other reported shooting occurred on Morgan Avenue at Highway 41.

Morgan Avenue was shut down and Highway 41 northbound was down to one lane.

The central dispatch supervisor did say they have officers at the Vanderburgh 4-H Fairgrounds. A tweet from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office asks people to avoid the area.

EPD tweeted the suspect's vehicle was located at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center and the area is closed off.

We will update this story when more information is available.

