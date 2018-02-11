EPD: Armed & dangerous suspect's vehicle located Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center

EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE)

Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE)

Officers are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect that is wanted in connection with two possible shootings.

BREAKING- Armed and Dangerous!! EPD seeking black Range Rover with Florida license plates. Driver wanted in connection with one, possibly two shootings. Last seen North on Hwy 41 from Morgan Ave around 10:50am. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 11, 2018

Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed a report of shots fired at two different locations. One on Linwood Avenue and the other reported shooting occurred on Morgan Avenue at Highway 41.

Morgan Avenue was shut down and Highway 41 northbound was down to one lane.

I’m on scene now... Morgan Ave is still shut down and 41 North down to one lane https://t.co/hZN8jwJ4no — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) February 11, 2018

The central dispatch supervisor did say they have officers at the Vanderburgh 4-H Fairgrounds. A tweet from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office asks people to avoid the area.

Law Enforcement Activity at 4H Center. Please avoid the area. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) February 11, 2018

EPD tweeted the suspect's vehicle was located at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center and the area is closed off.

Vehicle has been located at the 4H Center. Suspect location has not been verified. Area is closed off. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 11, 2018

We will update this story when more information is available.

