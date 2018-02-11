Coroner: 2 victims, suspect identified in shooting

Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.More >>
Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.More >>
Multiple reports from NFL sources say the Colts and Eagles Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich have agreed for Reich to become the Colts next head coach.More >>
Multiple reports from NFL sources say the Colts and Eagles Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich have agreed for Reich to become the Colts next head coach.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
Freezing rain is possible early Sunday. Some minor ice accumulation will be possible, which could cause some issues on the roads.More >>
Freezing rain is possible early Sunday. Some minor ice accumulation will be possible, which could cause some issues on the roads.More >>
A devastating Breman house fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn the attention of truckers across the nation.More >>
A devastating Breman house fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn the attention of truckers across the nation.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>