Coroner: 2 victims, suspect identified in shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Coroner: 2 victims, suspect identified in shooting

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
Connect
Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE) Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE)
EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE) EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE)
EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE) EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office has identified the deaths of three people involved in a shooting.

 The coroner said those who died are:

  • 33-year-old Daniel Sears of Evansville
  • 41-year-old Richard Popp of Worthville, Kentucky
  • 32-year-old Maygen Sears of Evansville

The coroner said Daniel Sears died near the 4H Center, Popp died near Highway 41, and Maygen Sears died in the 300 block of North Linwood.

Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.

Just after 11 a.m., dispatch confirmed a report of shots fired at two different locations. One of the locations was on Linwood Avenue and the other reported shooting occurred on Morgan Avenue at Highway 41.

EPD told 14 News reporter Katie Kapusta the two shootings were both fatal. 

Morgan Avenue was shut down and Highway 41 northbound was down to one lane while officers worked the crime scene area.

Police were searching for the suspect's vehicle when they were unable to find the suspect at the scene. After a short search, the suspect was found inside a vehicle at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

The investigation is ongoing. We're told Autopsies are scheduled for Monday around 6 p.m.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly