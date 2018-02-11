Coroner: 2 victims, suspect identified in shooting

EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE)

Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE)

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office has identified the deaths of three people involved in a shooting.

The coroner said those who died are:

33-year-old Daniel Sears of Evansville

41-year-old Richard Popp of Worthville, Kentucky

32-year-old Maygen Sears of Evansville

The coroner said Daniel Sears died near the 4H Center, Popp died near Highway 41, and Maygen Sears died in the 300 block of North Linwood.

Police say there is no longer an active threat to the community after the suspect in possibly two fatal shootings was found dead in the vehicle.

EPD also confirms the suspect was found in the car deceased. They say there is no longer an active threat to the community — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) February 11, 2018

The suspect in today’s shootings has been found deceased. The investigation into the shootings is ongoing. No names are being released at this time. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 11, 2018

Just after 11 a.m., dispatch confirmed a report of shots fired at two different locations. One of the locations was on Linwood Avenue and the other reported shooting occurred on Morgan Avenue at Highway 41.

EPD told 14 News reporter Katie Kapusta the two shootings were both fatal.

Morgan Avenue was shut down and Highway 41 northbound was down to one lane while officers worked the crime scene area.

Police were searching for the suspect's vehicle when they were unable to find the suspect at the scene. After a short search, the suspect was found inside a vehicle at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

Vehicle has been located at the 4H Center. Suspect location has not been verified. Area is closed off. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 11, 2018

There is no longer an active threat. The area remains closed. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 11, 2018

The investigation is ongoing. We're told Autopsies are scheduled for Monday around 6 p.m.

