Coroner: 2 victims, suspect identified in shooting

Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE) Officers are now on scene at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center (WFIE)
EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE) EPD has blocked off Northbound Morgan Avenue where one of the possible shootings took place. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office has identified the deaths of three people involved in a shooting.

 The coroner said those who died are:

  • 33-year-old Daniel Sears of Evansville
  • 41-year-old Richard Popp of Worthville, Kentucky
  • 32-year-old Maygen Sears of Evansville

The coroner said Daniel Sears died near the 4H Center, Popp died near Highway 41, and Maygen Sears died in the 300 block of North Linwood.

Just after 11 a.m., dispatch confirmed a report of shots fired at two different locations. One of the locations was on Linwood Avenue and the other was on Morgan Avenue at Highway 41.

After the two deadly shootings early Sunday morning, witnesses were able to identify a black Range Rover with Florida license plates. That car was found near the basketball courts at the Vanderburgh County 4H Fairgrounds. 

After a 45 minute standoff, SWAT was able to approach the car and found Daniel Sears dead in the car. 

"We are looking at the possibility that this is domestic," said Sergeant Jason Cullum with EPD. "We believe that everybody that was involved in today's incident knew each other prior to the incident. We do not believe that any of today's activity was random."

The investigation is ongoing. We're told autopsies are scheduled for Monday around 6 p.m.

"At this point, there is no active threat in the community. But we are asking anyone that has any information on any one of these shootings to call 911 so they can speak with one of our detectives," Cullum continued.

We will update this story when more information is available.

