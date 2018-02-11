14 First Alert: Slick road conditions possible as freezing rain moves through

Freezing rain is possible early Sunday.

Some minor ice accumulation will be possible, which could cause some issues on the roads. Ice accumulations should be less than one-tenth on an inch.

[14 First Alert Weather App]

Rain will taper off and temperatures will climb above freezing as the day goes. Temperatures next week will be above average with highs near 60.

[14 First Alert Weather]

Another round of weather will push in for late next week. At this point it looks like it will be all rain.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.