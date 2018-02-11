14 First Alert: Slick road conditions possible as freezing rain moves through

14 First Alert: Slick road conditions possible as freezing rain - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Freezing rain is possible early Sunday.

Some minor ice accumulation will be possible, which could cause some issues on the roads. Ice accumulations should be less than one-tenth on an inch.

Rain will taper off and temperatures will climb above freezing as the day goes. Temperatures next week will be above average with highs near 60.

Another round of weather will push in for late next week. At this point it looks like it will be all rain.

