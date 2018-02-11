IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Finals Results; Memorial's B - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Finals Results; Memorial's Broshears Has Big Day

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

Memorial's Elizabeth Broshears had a big day at the IHSAA girls state swimming and diving finals, placing 2nd in the 50 meter freestyle and 3rd in the 100 fly!  Below are the team and individual finals times, for our local swimmers.

---IHSAA State Girls Swimming and Diving Finals Results from this weekend---

--TEAM RESULTS--

1.  Carmel  363

2.  Northridge  215

3.  Hamilton Southeastern  165

4.  Franklin Community 163

5.  Fishers  155

**12.  Evansville Memorial  60

**13.  Castle  50

**35.  Mount Vernon  4

--INDIVIDUAL RESULTS--

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1.  Carmel:  1:42.31--Grace Pangburn, Grace Estabrook, Trude Rothrock, Kelly Pash 

**12.  Evansville Memorial:  1:47.88--Lilia Newkirk, Addie Schnautz, Elizabeth Broshears, Izzy Haseman

**14.  Castle:  1:48.35--Whitney Brown, Krislyn Porter, Madeline Wilson, Callie Wilhite

Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley

1.  Trude Rothrock,  Carmel,  1:58.28

**14.  Kaitlyn Porter,  Castle,  2:07.25

Girls 50-yard Freestyle

1.  Julia Wolf, Bloomington South  23.11

**2.  Elizabeth Broshears, Evansville Memorial  23.34

Girls 100-yard Butterfly

1.  Trude Rothrock,  Carmel  53.12

2.  Carla Gildersleeve,  Franklin Community  53.75

**3.  Elizabeth Broshears,  Evansville Memorial  54.94

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1.  Kelly Pash,  Carmel,  48.59

**6.  Whitney Brown,  Castle   51.46

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1.   Northridge---1) Elsa Fretz, Kenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Lauren Miller:  1:34.07

**12.  Memorial---Izzy Haseman, Addie Schnautz, Amy Goris, Elizabeth Broshears:  1:38.47

**15.  Mount Vernon---Pearl Muensterman, Olivia Trent, Cora Epley, Jamie Glover:  1:39.23

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1.  Tessa Wrightson,  Zionsville  54.02

**7.  Whitney Brown,  Castle  56.23

**10.   Lilia Newkirk,  Ev. Memorial,   57.11

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

1.  Emily Weiss,  Yorktown:  58.40

**15.  Hannah Haerle,  Castle:  1:06.40

Courtesy:  IHSAA.   Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.

