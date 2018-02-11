IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Finals Results; Memorial's Broshears Has Big Day

Memorial's Elizabeth Broshears had a big day at the IHSAA girls state swimming and diving finals, placing 2nd in the 50 meter freestyle and 3rd in the 100 fly! Below are the team and individual finals times, for our local swimmers.

---IHSAA State Girls Swimming and Diving Finals Results from this weekend---

--TEAM RESULTS--

1. Carmel 363

2. Northridge 215

3. Hamilton Southeastern 165

4. Franklin Community 163

5. Fishers 155

**12. Evansville Memorial 60

**13. Castle 50

**35. Mount Vernon 4

--INDIVIDUAL RESULTS--

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Carmel: 1:42.31--Grace Pangburn, Grace Estabrook, Trude Rothrock, Kelly Pash

**12. Evansville Memorial: 1:47.88--Lilia Newkirk, Addie Schnautz, Elizabeth Broshears, Izzy Haseman

**14. Castle: 1:48.35--Whitney Brown, Krislyn Porter, Madeline Wilson, Callie Wilhite

Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley

1. Trude Rothrock, Carmel, 1:58.28

**14. Kaitlyn Porter, Castle, 2:07.25

Girls 50-yard Freestyle

1. Julia Wolf, Bloomington South 23.11

**2. Elizabeth Broshears, Evansville Memorial 23.34

Girls 100-yard Butterfly

1. Trude Rothrock, Carmel 53.12

2. Carla Gildersleeve, Franklin Community 53.75

**3. Elizabeth Broshears, Evansville Memorial 54.94

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1. Kelly Pash, Carmel, 48.59

**6. Whitney Brown, Castle 51.46

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Northridge---1) Elsa Fretz, Kenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Lauren Miller: 1:34.07

**12. Memorial---Izzy Haseman, Addie Schnautz, Amy Goris, Elizabeth Broshears: 1:38.47

**15. Mount Vernon---Pearl Muensterman, Olivia Trent, Cora Epley, Jamie Glover: 1:39.23

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1. Tessa Wrightson, Zionsville 54.02

**7. Whitney Brown, Castle 56.23

**10. Lilia Newkirk, Ev. Memorial, 57.11

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Emily Weiss, Yorktown: 58.40

**15. Hannah Haerle, Castle: 1:06.40

Courtesy: IHSAA. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.