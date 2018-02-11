IHSAA Semistate Wrestling Results - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IHSAA Semistate Wrestling Results

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

***12 of our SW Indiana area wrestlers, advanced to the state finals, next weekend!***

---BELOW, ARE THE WRESTLERS, WHO PLACED IN THE TOP 4 IN THEIR WEIGHT CLASS, AND ARE HEADED TO THE STATE FINALS IN INDIANAPOLIS, NEXT WEEKEND---

106 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Kysen Montgomery of Brownsburg
  • 2nd Place - Cole Ross of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Gavinn Alstott of Floyd Central
  • 4th Place - Noah Gardner of Edgewood

113 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Devon Casebolt of Castle
  • 2nd Place - Blake Boarman of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Tyler Conley of Avon
  • 4th Place - Alex Petro of Center Grove

120 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Logan Boe of Danville
  • 2nd Place - Drake Campbell of Brownsburg
  • 3rd Place - Raymond Rioux of Avon
  • 4th Place - Tyler Fuqua of Franklin Community

126 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Cayden Rooks of Columbus East
  • 2nd Place - Asa Garcia of Avon
  • 3rd Place - Ty Mills of Brownsburg
  • 4th Place - Brycen Denny of Monrovia

132 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Graham Rooks of Columbus East
  • 2nd Place - Drew Kreitzer of Brownsburg
  • 3rd Place - LJ Burdon of Plainfield
  • 4th Place - Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei

138 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Blake Mulkey of Brownsburg
  • 2nd Place - Dawson Combest of Columbus East
  • 3rd Place - Matt Lee of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 4th Place - Noah Hunt of Bloomington South

145 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Tristan Sellmer of Floyd Central
  • 2nd Place - Nathan Conley of Avon
  • 3rd Place - Jake Schoenegge of Columbus East
  • 4th Place - Scott Fitts of Evansville Mater Dei.

152 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Brayton Lee of Brownsburg
  • 2nd Place - Derek Blubaugh of Bloomington South
  • 3rd Place - Robert Deters of Castle
  • 4th Place - Corban Pollitt of Columbus East

160 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Nick South of Columbus East
  • 2nd Place - Gleason Mappes of Center Grove
  • 3rd Place - Tucker Schank of Southridge
  • 4th Place - Wade Presson of Bloomington South

170 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Carson Brewer of Avon
  • 2nd Place - Kameron Fuller of Jeffersonville
  • 3rd Place - Andy Davidson of Columbus East
  • 4th Place - Brigham Kleinhenz of Columbus North

182 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Nathan Walton of Brownsburg
  • 2nd Place - Kiave Guerrier of Evansville Central
  • 3rd Place - Aaron Mosley of New Albany
  • 4th Place - Brenden Moore of South Spencer

195 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Grant Goforth of Indian Creek
  • 2nd Place - Jaden Sonner of New Albany
  • 3rd Place - Luke Smith of Jeffersonville
  • 4th Place - Shane Stits of Center Grove.

220 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Ryan Hammond of Whiteland
  • 2nd Place - Michael Boots of Evansville Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Jacob Bolte of Columbus East
  • 4th Place - Jacob Sisk of Pike Central

285 lbs.

  • 1st Place - Garrett Curtis of Whiteland
  • 2nd Place - Harley Hillenburg of Bloomington South
  • 3rd Place - Jalen Comer of Mooresville
  • 4th Place - Riley McCubbins of Monrovia

Courtesy:  IHSAA & trackwrestling.com  Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.

