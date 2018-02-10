Memorial hosts Barr-Reeve - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Memorial hosts Barr-Reeve

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Memorial Tigers Twitter) (Source: Memorial Tigers Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It was a great matinee matchup as Memorial's men in blue host always-tough Barr-Reeve.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly