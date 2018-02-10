Taylor posts 13 points in loss at Missouri State

A devastating Breman house fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn the attention of truckers across the nation.More >>
A devastating Breman house fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn the attention of truckers across the nation.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
After living in the U.S. for 25 years illegally, Marcin Lauer returned to his native Poland, so that he could try to re-enter the U.S. legally. But getting the documentation to return wasn't so easy.More >>
After living in the U.S. for 25 years illegally, Marcin Lauer returned to his native Poland, so that he could try to re-enter the U.S. legally. But getting the documentation to return wasn't so easy.More >>
Some light freezing rain will be possible early Sunday, but it should not cause major travel problems.More >>
Some light freezing rain will be possible early Sunday, but it should not cause major travel problems.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
A former Campbell County Judge could serve 20 years in prison for human trafficking of adults and minors.More >>
A former Campbell County Judge could serve 20 years in prison for human trafficking of adults and minors.More >>