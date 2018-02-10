EVSC teacher facing child molestation charges released from jail

Justin Wolf, 25, of Evansville, was arrested on Friday after confessing to fondling & touching one of his students. (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation teacher facing child molesting charges is now out of jail. We're told 25-year-old Justin Wolf posted bond on Saturday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.

Wolf was arrested for Child Molesting a day after the victim's mother called the police. After deputies talked to the mother, a forensic interview was scheduled for Friday at Holly's House.

In the interview at Holly's House, the victim said Wolf would touch them while helping with homework.

The affidavit states:

"The juvenile victim further explained that the cupping motion included Wolf taking both hands and placing them on [the student's] genitals."

During school hours on Friday, detectives went to Scott Elementary to ask Wolf to come to the Sheriff's Operation Center for an interview.

In the interview, the affidavit states Wolf denied the allegations at first. Through the course of that interview, Wolf confessed to the allegations and provided a detailed statement to detectives.

After Wolf stopped denying the allegations, he apologized for what he had done to the student, the affidavit says.

Wolf was taken into custody and placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail for Child Molesting: Fondling/Touching.

On Saturday, Wolf was released from jail after appearing in paper court. As part of his release, the judge ordered Wolf to have no contact with the victim.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation released the following statement:

We acknowledge the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work in the arrest and investigation of Justin Wolf. We will follow due process according to state law regarding his employment status. He is immediately suspended without pay and is banned from all school corporation premises pending a formal recommendation to the school board. The EVSC is fully committed to supporting the students, staff and parents of the Scott School community as we move forward during this difficult time.

A group prayer is planned this week at Scott Elementary School. We're told it's happening this Thursday at 7:45 a.m. by the flag near the front of the school.

