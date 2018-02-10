Affidavit: teacher fondled, touched student while helping with homework

Justin Wolf, 25, of Evansville, was arrested on Friday after confessing to fondling & touching one of his students. (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.

Justin Wolf, 25-years-old, of Evansville was arrested for Child Molesting a day after the victim's mother called police. After deputies talked to the mother, a forensic interview was scheduled for Friday at Holly's House.

[EVSC teacher arrested for child molesting]

In the interview at Holly's House, the victim said Wolf would touch them while helping with homework. The affidavit explains during that time, Wolf "cupped" the student's privates and also rubbed the child's buttocks during three separate occasions.

The affidavit states:

"The juvenile victim further explained that the cupping motion included Wolf taking both hands and placing them on [the student's] genitals."

During school hours on Friday, detectives went to Scott Elementary to ask Wolf to come to the Sheriff's Operation Center for an interview.

In the interview, the affidavit states Wolf denied the allegations at first. Through the course of that interview, Wolf confessed to the allegations and provided a detailed statement to detectives.

After Wolf stopped denying the allegations, he apologized for what he had done to the student, the affidavit says.

Wolf was taken into custody and placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail for Child Molesting: Fondling/Touching.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.