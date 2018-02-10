Father, husband ready for return to U.S. after winning appeal

With 5,000 miles separating the family, Kassy and their three young kids are ready for Marcin's return. (WFIE)

Its been a frustrating immigration battle for an Evansville couple.

After living in the U.S. for 25 years illegally, Marcin Lauer returned to his native Poland, so that he could try to re-enter the U.S. legally. But getting the documentation to return wasn't so easy.

"It's gut-wrenching to be waiting on someone to tell you you're allowed to live your life," Kassy Lauer, Marcin's wife, explained.

Life for the Lauer family is on pause. They have been living 5,000 miles apart.

Kassy and their three young kids in Evansville. Marcin in Poland.

Marcin immigrated here with his mother when he was 13-years-old.

"His dad was here working legally in New York," explained Kassy. "At that time immigration was a lot simpler. They knew all they had to do was get here."

25-years later, Marcin knew he couldn't wait for legal status any longer.

"Once the executive order in January happened where President Trump stated he was going to try to start rapidly removing people, we decided it's time to fix this, and the only way to fix it is to leave," Kassy said.

Back to Poland, playing the waiting game. While Kassy ran their business and took care of the kids alone.

"He's just been desperate to get back to his family and to feel like a person for the first time in his life," stated Kassy.

He was desperate to do the things often taken for granted like working, traveling, or holding an Indiana drivers license.

"People act like it's just like mailing in box tops, like 'Why haven't you gotten legal?' It's not that easy," explained Kassy. "Yes, I'm a U.S. citizen. Yes we are married with U.S. citizen children. No, he has never committed a crime or been in trouble or not paid taxes. It's not a matter of doing things the right way because there is no right way. Once you've entered illegally and you've been here illegally, you're banned for 10 years."

Kassy says congressman Larry Bucshon helped expedite Marcin's appeal, which he won this week. Kassy plans to pick up her husband from the Chicago airport on Feb. 19.

