14 First Alert: Freezing rain possible Sunday

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Jeff Lyons, Chief Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Slightly cooler over the weekend as clouds and scattered showers work in from the south.

14 News Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons expects a high of 40 on Saturday and near 40 again on Sunday. Overnight lows will sink to near freezing.

Some light freezing rain will be possible early Sunday, but it should not cause major travel problems. An Alert Day has been placed for Sunday.

Next week will be much warmer with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

