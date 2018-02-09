Flight delays cause headache for Evansville family

Cancellations and delays plagued the video boards on Friday at Evansville Regional Airport.

The winter storm up North was to blame. One family nervously watched and waited.

Delay after delay, the Hall family was in a race against the clock. Dannette Hall said, "Just scared, just stressing over getting on a plane."

The longer they spend at Evansville Regional, the less time they have to spend with someone important. "Hoping to see son before deployment "See my Marine. He is in North Carolina on Camp Lejeune," said Hall.

Marine Cody Hall's parents and girlfriend were delayed by winter weather, but his deployment, was still on time.

Cody Hall's Girlfriend, Jamie Small said, "He's going to Okinawa Japan..and he will be gone for six months, I just want to see him before he leaves to go to Okinawa."

Despite the frustrations.. The family says they are proud of their Marine and want to show him their love and support before he leaves. Small added, "I'm pretty sure it will all work out and we'll make it on time."

After several hours of delay, we later learned the family's flight did in fact take off for North Carolina.

You can sign up for text alerts from your airline plus airport officials they post flight delays and cancellations on their website.

