Resource officer to return to Union Co. schools

A resource officer being placed back in Union County schools.

The district hasn’t had a consistent law enforcement presence for years and now, the Union County Sheriff's office is providing that new deputy.

Officials with Union County Public Schools told us they're thankful after they found out this week the SRO would be returning.

Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold previously served as the SRO for nine years until there was a lapse.

The new SRO has been a deputy for nearly eight years.

It's a push to prevent danger and protect.

“There's no downside to it; it's a good thing. We think of the safety of the kids and our community so it's a good thing to have them back out there. In light of recent events, I think we need to put somebody back in the school,” Sheriff Mickey Arnold said.

That deputy is expected to be based on the middle and high schools. School leaders tell me city police departments work well with each of the elementary schools.

UCPS also welcomes state troopers in the schools at any time.

This comes less than a month after a student opened fire at Marshall County High School.

“We want our schools to be safe and were always looking for ways to improve safety. But whenever an incident happens, such as that, it does bring to the forefront ways that we need to make sure we're doing all we can and so we're glad we're going to be able to have that resource officer there in our school,> School spokesperson Malinda Beauchamp, added.

The deputy should be based in the school every day throughout the week. However, the deputy may have to respond to calls occasionally.

