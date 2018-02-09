Resource officer to return to Union Co. schools

Restaurants and bars all over Evansville are bringing the feel of Mardi Gras in the big easy to the Streets of Evansville. Franklin Street and Haney's Corner are combining their Fat Tuesday festivities by offering trolley rides between the two areas of the city. For restaurants in like Sauced in Haney's Corner, the trolley brings a whole new customer base into the revitalized art's district.More >>
Cancellations and delays plagued the video boards on Friday at Evansville Regional Airport. The winter storm up North was to blame. One family nervously watched and waited.More >>
A resource officer being placed back in Union County schools. The district hasn’t had a consistent law enforcement presence for years.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.More >>
Doctors across Indiana are facing more issues as flu season continues to hold on by a thread.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Cathey also gained acclaim for his role in "The Wire." His long list of acting credits on TV and film include "Tank Girl," "Grimm" and "Fantastic Four."More >>
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that a child has died from the flu, the first this flu season in the state.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
