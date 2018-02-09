HOOPS LIVE: Wood Memorial vs Southridge

Restaurants and bars all over Evansville are bringing the feel of Mardi Gras in the big easy to the Streets of Evansville. Franklin Street and Haney's Corner are combining their Fat Tuesday festivities by offering trolley rides between the two areas of the city. For restaurants in like Sauced in Haney's Corner, the trolley brings a whole new customer base into the revitalized art's district.More >>
Cancellations and delays plagued the video boards on Friday at Evansville Regional Airport. The winter storm up North was to blame. One family nervously watched and waited.More >>
A resource officer being placed back in Union County schools. The district hasn’t had a consistent law enforcement presence for years.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.More >>
Doctors across Indiana are facing more issues as flu season continues to hold on by a thread.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
