Vanderburgh Co. teacher arrested for child molesting

A Vanderburgh Co. teacher has been arrested for child molesting.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher, 25-year-old Justin Wolf.

He's charged with three counts of child molesting.

Wolf is listed as a third grade teacher.

The Sheriff says a parent came forward saying they their child was touched inappropriately during class by a teacher.

They say it happened three different times.

The child was interviewed at Holly's House.

The EVSC sent us a statement:

"Early this evening the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office informed us they have arrested Justin Wolf, a second year teacher at Scott Elementary. The EVSC will fully cooperate with authorities in their investigation. Any additional questions should be directed to the VCSO."

The Sheriff says during his interview, Wolf apologized for actions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Parents with questions or concerns are invited to attend a meeting at the Sheriff's Office Jail and Administration building on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3:00 p.m..

Parents will be given information regarding how best to speak to their child regarding issues of sexual abuse and will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by a Sheriff's Office detective.

