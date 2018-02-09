EVSC teacher arrested for child molesting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC teacher arrested for child molesting

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Justin Wolfe (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office) Justin Wolfe (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A teacher with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) has been arrested for child molesting. 

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher, 25-year-old Justin Wolf. 

He's charged with three counts of child molesting.

Wolf was listed as a third grade teacher on the school's website, before the school pulled his information from the website.

The Sheriff says a parent came forward saying they their child was touched inappropriately during class by a teacher. They say it happened three different times.

The child was interviewed at Holly's House. 

The EVSC sent us a statement:

"Early this evening the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office informed us they have arrested Justin Wolf, a second year teacher at Scott Elementary. The EVSC will fully cooperate with authorities in their investigation. Any additional questions should be directed to the VCSO."

The Sheriff says during his interview, Wolf apologized for his actions.

This investigation is ongoing. 

Parents with questions or concerns are invited to attend a meeting at the Sheriff's Office Jail and Administration building on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3:00 p.m..

Parents will be given information regarding how best to speak to their child regarding issues of sexual abuse and will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by a Sheriff's Office detective.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Father, husband ready for return to U.S. after winning appeal

    Father, husband ready for return to U.S. after winning appeal

    Saturday, February 10 2018 10:25 AM EST2018-02-10 15:25:12 GMT
    With 5,000 miles separating the family, Kassy and their three young kids are ready for Marcin's return. (WFIE)With 5,000 miles separating the family, Kassy and their three young kids are ready for Marcin's return. (WFIE)

    After living in the U.S. for 25 years illegally, Marcin Lauer returned to his native Poland, so that he could try to re-enter the U.S. legally. But getting the documentation to return wasn't so easy.

    More >>

    After living in the U.S. for 25 years illegally, Marcin Lauer returned to his native Poland, so that he could try to re-enter the U.S. legally. But getting the documentation to return wasn't so easy.

    More >>

  • 14 First Alert: Freezing rain possible Sunday

    14 First Alert: Freezing rain possible Sunday

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-02-10 14:53:19 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Some light freezing rain will be possible early Sunday, but it should not cause major travel problems.

    More >>

    Some light freezing rain will be possible early Sunday, but it should not cause major travel problems.

    More >>

  • EVSC teacher arrested for child molesting

    EVSC teacher arrested for child molesting

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:02 AM EST2018-02-10 14:02:56 GMT
    Justin Wolfe (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)Justin Wolfe (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.  

    More >>

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly