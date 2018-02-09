Mardi Gras comes to Evansville

Restaurants and bars all over Evansville are bringing the feel of Mardi Gras in the "Big Easy" to the Streets of Evansville.

Franklin Street and Haney's Corner are combining their Fat Tuesday festivities by offering trolley rides between the two areas of the city.

For restaurants like Sauced in Haney's Corner, the trolley brings a whole new customer base into the revitalized art's district.

"We saw a very good bump in numbers of people that were down here last year when we started doing the trolley deal, and it can only get bigger from there." said Sauced owner Scott Schymik. "If just a few of the people, basically, from down there get on that trolley and come down here, it gives us an idea of what we can do to showcase our abilities."

This marks the second year that Sauced has gotten involved with the trolley rides. Schymik says that the rides have almost bridged the two communities and opened up opportunities for people to try more of the food that Evansville has to offer.

"Having a bigger crowd that may not come down to the Haney's corner area as much because there are some people that are definitely... they hang out on Franklin Street and that's where they are, and they're definitely people like that here as well. So getting the mix of people together, it's fantastic for everybody and I think we're ready to show everyone what we can do," said Schymik.

The partnership doesn't just benefit sauced though. The entire Haynie's Corner district is preparing menus to bring Cajun cuisine to southwest Indiana.

"Waltons' has a great menu that's going on this weekend. Dapper Pig has got a great menu, and we're ready to do it as well. We've got a great menu as well." said Schymik.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. on Haynie's Corner and run until 10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. Franklin Street will open up at 6 PM and close at 2 AM on both days.

Armbands for the Mardi Crawl on Franklin Street can be purchased for $10 at Lamasco Bar and Grill, Pistons, Gerst Haus, Sportsman's Grille & Billiards, and Leroy's Tavern.

Those armbands are for entry into the bars on Franklin Street and for the trolley ride to Haynie's corner.

