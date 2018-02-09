Defense carries Mater Dei into regional round

Regional play begins Saturday as Castle, Memorial and Mater Dei continuing their quest for a state title.

The Mater Dei girls are set to take on Paoli, who defeated North Posey in the sectional championship game. Wildcats head coach Chad Breeden said the big thing for them was team defense and they will have to continue that if they want to have a shot of advancing.

"I think that our big thing is our defense," explained Coach Breeden. "If you look at our sectional, that is what really helped us get out of our sectional you know we started playing good team defense, started doing trapping stuff, playing good solid man to man and forcing issues. We forced a lot of turn overs, I think we held Forest Park to four points total in the fourth quarter so our defense is really what fueled this team."

Regional play for the Wildcats tips off Saturday at 11 a.m. in Paoli.

