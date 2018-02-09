Defense carries Mater Dei into regional round

Restaurants and bars all over Evansville are bringing the feel of Mardi Gras in the big easy to the Streets of Evansville. Franklin Street and Haney's Corner are combining their Fat Tuesday festivities by offering trolley rides between the two areas of the city. For restaurants in like Sauced in Haney's Corner, the trolley brings a whole new customer base into the revitalized art's district.More >>
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 14 News they have arrested Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.More >>
Doctors across Indiana are facing more issues as flu season continues to hold on by a thread.More >>
Under House Bill 227, the state is looking to make a change in the solar power law, which would let utility companies buy the electricity from those solar customers at the cheaper wholesale rate instead of the higher retail rate.More >>
Jay Duncan, 31, had his initial court hearing Friday.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
A $200 million investment from Yum! Brands, the parent company of the fast food chains, will seal the partnership with Grubhub.More >>
