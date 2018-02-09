Indiana doctors face shortage of flu tests

Doctors across Indiana are facing more issues as flu season continues to hold on by a thread.More >>
Under House Bill 227, the state is looking to make a change in the solar power law, which would let utility companies buy the electricity from those solar customers at the cheaper wholesale rate instead of the higher retail rate.More >>
Jay Duncan, 31, had his initial court hearing Friday.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting in Gibson County.More >>
Strength, Courage and believing in yourself: that was part of the message shared by a reality TV star to a room full of Boy Scouts supporters.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >>
Following a horrific car accident involving her two sons, a mother finally met the last good Samaritan who helped her sons immediately after the wreck.More >>
Shonna Lynn Calaway, 48, of Matador, Texas, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings to 188 months in federal prison for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A Houston woman walked away unharmed after driving her car off the third floor of a parking garage Friday morning.More >>
