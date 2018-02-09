Reitz Isaiah Dunham Yale Bound; Mater Dei Lucas Daunhauer to KWC - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Reitz Isaiah Dunham Yale Bound; Mater Dei Lucas Daunhauer to KWC

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two Tri-State athletes signed on the dotted line to take their athletic careers to the next level. Reitz's Isaiah Dunahm has signed to play football at Yale, and Mater Dei's Lucas Daunhauer is set to play soccer at Kentucky Wesleyan.

