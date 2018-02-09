Suspect in Mt. Vernon burglary arrested, police looking for second suspect

Police say one of the suspects in a Mount Vernon home burglary is now in jail.

Jay Duncan, 31, had his initial court hearing Friday.

Police say he was hurt during the burglary Tuesday evening on Southwind Avenue.

They say the homeowner shot at Duncan, who was one of two suspects.

The other suspect got away. Police say they are working on an arrest warrant for him.

Duncan's charges include attempted burglary with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Duncan is due back in court Feb. 19.

