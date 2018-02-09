OCU Women's Basketball vs. Lincoln Christian University

The Lady Oaks hosted the Red Lions of Lincoln Christian University in the Johnson Center, pitting their 7-12 record against LCU's 6-15 mark. After struggling offensively throughout the entirety of the opening half, OCU went into the locker room with a 27-16 advantage. The Red Lions cut the lead to six points, at 38-32, at the end of the third quarter, but the Oaks were able to get their offensive game going late in the final period to pull away to a 59-42 victory.

Alicia Wilson led all scorers in the game, notching 15 points to go with nine rebounds and five steals. Lexi Payne added 12 counters, four boards and three steals, followed by 10 points and nine rebounds for Olivia Carroll. Aricka Prentice added nine counters, while Emily Pitkin came up with eight rebounds and five blocked shots in the win.

Katie Dial was the only LCU player to reach double figures, putting home 11 points while hauling in a game high 13 rebounds. Kenzie Schlipf added eight points, followed by seven off the bench from Emily Weber. Abigail Crockett scored six points, while grabbing two boards, handing out a game high eight assists, with team highs of two blocked shots and three steals.

For the game, OCU shot 23-69 (33.3%) from the field, going 5-17 (29.4%) from three point range. The Red Lions made 16-52 (30.8%) of their shot attempts, including 4-14 (28.6%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks scored on 8-11 (72.7%) of their foul shots, compared to 6-14 (42.9%) for LCU.

As a team, OCU grabbed 46 rebounds, four more than the Red Lions, thanks to a 15-9 edge on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 14 assists compared to LCU's 11, while winning the turnover battle 22-11.

