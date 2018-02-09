"Naked and Afraid" star shares skills & life lessons with Boy Scouts

Strength, Courage and believing in yourself: that was part of the message shared by a reality TV star to a room full of Boy Scouts supporters.

Friday morning, survivalist Laura Zerra was the keynote speaker for the Boy Scouts Council breakfast. She shared her experiences from two seasons on the Discovery Channel's "Naked and Afraid."

She talked about survival skills, being a leader and believing in yourself--traits she says helped push her through the challenges of the show.

"I think one of the coolest things that came out of the experience by being on the show, Naked and Afraid, was getting to share more with other people. Getting to inspire people to have their own adventure. To really embrace what they're passionate about and to go out there and seek that.To further whatever it is they're passionate about." says Zerra.

More than $21,000 was raised in support of Scouting from this event.

Saturday morning, Laura will meet with hundreds of Boy Scouts in the Tri-State for a class which trains Scouts to be the best leader they can be.

