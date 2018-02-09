Illinois man taking concealed-carry course shoots himself

A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting in Gibson County.More >>
Strength, Courage and believing in yourself: that was part of the message shared by a reality TV star to a room full of Boy Scouts supporters.More >>
A suspect in Wednesday's series of armed robberies in Evansville is behind bars.More >>
The real estate market is as strong as its ever been in the Tri-State. That's the message from Thursday's "State of the Real Estate" event held at Old National Events Plaza. With hundreds of millions worth of investments going in all over the region right now, officials say, it's no wonder there's a great deal of confidence in the city's future and in the local economy. F.C. Tucker's real estate experts say it's Evansville's skilled work force in produc...More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
