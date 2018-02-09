Suspect in series of robberies arrested

A suspect in Wednesday's series of armed robberies in Evansville is behind bars.

Evansville police say 36-year-old Kenny James Jones was arrested in Henderson Thursday evening.

[EPD searching for armed robbery suspects]

Officers say two men attempted to rob Rob Woods Auto Electric on North Fulton Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday, but they didn't get very far before an employee shoved them out the door.

We're told about 30 minutes later, the robbers stopped at Midwest Gas Station on Hogue Road, then made their way to Virginia Food Mart on E. Virginia Street about another half hour after that.

Police say they believe the same two people are responsible for all three robberies. They say the two got away with some cash at the two convenience stores.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

EPD says an anonymous tip led Henderson police to a home on Clay St. where a detective saw Jones leave and drive away in a car. He was quickly taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Jones is currently being held in Henderson pending extradition back to Vanderburgh County. EPD says Jones is also wanted on felony warrants out of Tennessee.

If you have any information about the robberies or the other suspect, call the police.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.