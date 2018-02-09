Watch Now on Sunrise: Mid 50's! Olympics Day One Live!

The real estate market is as strong as its ever been in the Tri-State. That's the message from Thursday's "State of the Real Estate" event held at Old National Events Plaza. With hundreds of millions worth of investments going in all over the region right now, officials say, it's no wonder there's a great deal of confidence in the city's future and in the local economy. F.C. Tucker's real estate experts say it's Evansville's skilled work force in produc...More >>
The real estate market is as strong as its ever been in the Tri-State. That's the message from Thursday's "State of the Real Estate" event held at Old National Events Plaza. With hundreds of millions worth of investments going in all over the region right now, officials say, it's no wonder there's a great deal of confidence in the city's future and in the local economy. F.C. Tucker's real estate experts say it's Evansville's skilled work force in produc...More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
3 times more people died by suicide in Warrick County in 2017. A drastic jump the county has never seen.More >>
3 times more people died by suicide in Warrick County in 2017. A drastic jump the county has never seen.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.More >>
West Elementary in Mt. Vernon opened up it's new "Maker Space" Lab.More >>
West Elementary in Mt. Vernon opened up it's new "Maker Space" Lab.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.More >>
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>