Biggest takeaways from the annual State of the Real Estate

The real estate market is as strong as its ever been in the Tri-State. That's the message from Thursday's "State of the Real Estate" event held at Old National Events Plaza. With hundreds of millions worth of investments going in all over the region right now, officials say, it's no wonder there's a great deal of confidence in the city's future and in the local economy. F.C. Tucker's real estate experts say it's Evansville's skilled work force in produc...More >>
Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
3 times more people died by suicide in Warrick County in 2017. A drastic jump the county has never seen.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.More >>
West Elementary in Mt. Vernon opened up it's new "Maker Space" Lab.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
