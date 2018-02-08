Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.More >>
3 times more people died by suicide in Warrick County in 2017. A drastic jump the county has never seen.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.More >>
West Elementary in Mt. Vernon opened up it's new "Maker Space" Lab.More >>
Hundreds of rescue animals have found new homes, but six are still waiting to be adopted.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
