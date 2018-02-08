Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

The Dapper Pig,1112 Parrett St. Critical violations: Date marking not being done on required refrigerated foods in outside walk-in cooler. Expired foods voluntarily thrown away. Improper storage of raw meats in outside walk-in cooler. Non-critical violations: Lowest shelf of raw meat storage in outside walk-in cooler soiled. Food items not properly labeled and stored with raw chicken legs in outside walk-in cooler. Outside walk-in freezer has a lot of ice accumulation and in need of servicing. Sliding track doors on outside food storage shed needs repair. Bags of sugar being stored in outside shed on ground surface. Storage of bagged foods here also need hard wall containers.

PIZZA HUT #316308, 925 N Green River Rd. Non-Critical Violations: Racks in walk-in cooler soiled. Hair restraint not utilized for facial hair.

Donut Bank, 1200 Lincoln Ave. Critical Violations: Interior of front counter ice bin soiled.Sanitizer concentration for wiping clothes too weak.

Circle K #2262, 3105 N First Ave. Non-critical violations: Paper towels needed at hand washing sinks. Syrup leak from frozen drink station.

Wendy´s #346, 401A S Boehne Camp Rd. Critical violations: Hand sink by serving area not reaching proper temperature, need adjustment. Improper storage of food container in the walking cooler and freezer. Container must be elevated 6 inches off the floor. R Potentially hazardous food improperly stored in walking cooler. Non-critical violation: Grease trap log not available.

Walmart Market #5372, 3430 Taylor Ave. Non-critical violation: Walk in cooler fans in need of cleaning.

Vanderburgh Co Jail - Aramark, 3500 N Harlan Ave. Non-critical violations: Floor in walk-in refrigerator needs repair. Caulking & painting needed in dish machine area.

United Caring Shelter, 324 NW Sixth St. Non-critical violation: Food packages stored on floor.

Szechwan Chinese Restaurant, 669 N Green River Rd. Critical violations: Pest activity present. Pest control contacted. Employees not washing hands as required. Food contact surfaces of microwave soiled. Potentially hazardous food items not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Non-critical violations: Inadequate shielded lighting and intensity in kitchen and server area. In-use utensils store in stagnate water not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Improper use of aluminum food containers.

Motomart #4202, 1900 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Date mark on food in walk in cooler expired.

Denny´s #397, 3901 N Hwy 41 Non-critical violations: Back door in need of repair. Mop sink area & under equipment in need of cleaning.

Hilltop Inn, 1100 Harmony Way. Critical violation: Potentially Hazardous Food containers improperly stored in walk in cooler.

Evansville Country Club, 3810 Stringtown Rd. Critical violation: Can opener soiled. Non-critical violations: Hand drying provisions not provided at hand sink. Containers stored in beverage ice. Microwave in need of cleaning. Bulk food containers not labeled. Beard guard not being used as required.

Donut Bank, 1031 E Diamond Ave. Non-critical violation: Floor tile in dish machine area in need of repair/replaced.

Diamond Lanes, 2400 N Highway 41. Critical violation: Sliced meat lacking date marking.

Buehlers IGA #453, 4635 First Ave. Non-critical violation: Grab & go items lacking complete labeling.

Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC #132, 1125 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Food debris present on clean dishware.

Jimmy John's, 2320 N Greenriver Road, Critical violation: Soiled vegetable slicer stored on clean dish rack.

The Rooftop Food & Drinks, 112 NW MLK BLVD. Critical violation: Some refrigerated foods missing required date marking..

No Violations:

Harry's and LoLa's.

Ben's Soft Pretzels.

Bob´s Gym East.

Sweet Bettys Bakery.

Backstage Bar & Grill.

Honey Baked Ham Co.

Ruler Food Store #227.

Meals & More.

Dollar Tree #06574.

Cookies by Design.

Yen Ching.

The Diner.

The Centre.

Chick-fil-A 800 N Green River Rd.

Circle K #84.

Donut Bank 1950 Washington Ave.

Donut Bank.

Dollar Tree #2482.

Dairy Queen.

Holiday Inn Express.

The Taqueria.