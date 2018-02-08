Suicide deaths tripled in 2017 in one Tri-State county

Three times more people died by suicide in Warrick County in 2017. A drastic jump the county has never seen.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says every one of the deaths was a male, and most of them fit in the age range of 25 to 50. One person was 67 years-old.

Seaton and volunteers with the Hope Team in Evansville says it's very important to actually talk about suicide with your loved ones, and be able to recognize warning signs.

The Hope Team is made up of mental health professionals and suicide survivors who reach out to Tri-State families affected, and offer support.

In Vanderburgh County - we're told more than 40 people died by suicide in 2017. Like Warrick County - the numbers are high. We're told Vanderburgh County ranks as one of the highest per capita in the state.

The local suicide prevention hotline is 812-422-1100. The national suicide prevention hotline number is 800-273-8255.

