Rescue animals find new homes, 6 waiting to be adopted

Hundreds of rescue animals have found new homes, but six are still waiting to be adopted.

Authorities say Donald Stogner had more than 400 animals living in filth on his 10-acre farm near Reed Kentucky.

They were taken to a nearby farm to be nursed back to health then adopted out. We're told all that remains now are six rabbits.

Thursday morning, rescuers still had 16 of Stogner's rabbits, but 10 were adopted.

