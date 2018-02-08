West Elementary opens new Makers Space Lab

West Elementary in Mt. Vernon opened up it's new "Maker Space" Lab.

The lab is a renovated science lab that allows students to get hands-on with new technology to enhance their education and create an emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) subjects.

The students are able to explore building, coding, apps, and virtual reality among other topics.

Teachers at West Elementary were trained in what the lab could offer students, and now those teachers are using the lab's technology to make their lesson plans become more than just a lecture in the classroom.

"You know we always did projects, and it's just like all of a sudden we just had no more time for projects." said fifth-grade teacher Brenda Zoller. "We've got to incorporate those projects back in again because they're actually learning to work as a team. They're learning to do the coding, they're learning things on the computer, they're using their iPads, they're using literature. When kids enjoy doing something they're more likely to work hard at it and that's what they do when they get in here."

The new Maker Space Lab opened up in January after the students returned from winter break.

"I walked by, I know, that first week after we got back from our break and you could just hear, not in a bad way, but you could hear the excitement, and you could see the excitement when I was walking past in the hallway," said West Elementary Principal Amanda Wilson. "They were really enjoying being able to have that opportunity to get in here and use their minds and create and think for themselves and make things."

