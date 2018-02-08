West Elementary opens new Makers Space Lab

West Elementary in Mt. Vernon opened up it's new "Maker Space" Lab.More >>
West Elementary in Mt. Vernon opened up it's new "Maker Space" Lab.More >>
Hundreds of rescue animals have found new homes, but six are still waiting to be adopted.More >>
Hundreds of rescue animals have found new homes, but six are still waiting to be adopted.More >>
A devastating fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn national and even worldwide attention.More >>
A devastating fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn national and even worldwide attention.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Adam R. O'Nan as the new Union County Judge-Executive.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Adam R. O'Nan as the new Union County Judge-Executive.More >>
With the over 70 wrecks yesterday in Daviess County, a lot of collision repair places in the area are seeing an increase in cars needing to be fixed.More >>
With the over 70 wrecks yesterday in Daviess County, a lot of collision repair places in the area are seeing an increase in cars needing to be fixed.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>