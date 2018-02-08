Truck drivers across nation show support for 5 yr. old killed in fire

A devastating fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn national and even worldwide attention.

Many family and friends know Levi loved semi-trucks and wanted to be a truck driver like his dad.

So, truck drivers across the nation are posting photos with #LightUpforLevi to show their respects and support for Levi and his family.

Local truck drivers will form a convoy of more than 30 semis that will drive past Levi's home on Saturday.

Levi's mom told us she has received messages from truck drivers as far away as Australia.

She said she and her family are grateful for all of the support.

