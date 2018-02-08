Governor Bevin appoints Union Co. judge-executive

Governor Matt Bevin has appointed a new Union County Judge-Executive.

We've learned Adam R O'Nan from Sturgis will fill the seat.

This comes after Jody Jenkins died late last month.

According to a release from the governor's office, O'Nan is a farmer and the owner of Verlies Restaurant in Morganfield.

O'Nan will serve as Judge-Executive until the November 2018 midterm election.

He is one of seven candidates running for the seat in the upcoming election.

You can find a list of filings here.

