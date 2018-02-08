Henderson woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Henderson woman is in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Sheriff's deputies say they noticed a lot of traffic coming and going from where Jennifer Jones Higgins was over several weeks.

Detectives arrested the 47-year-old Higgins after she left the home. Authorities say they found meth and cash in her vehicle.

She is facing a trafficking charge.

Police also found 40-year old Andrea Blanford during their surveillance on the Hair Biz business on Washington Avenue.

She was wanted on a warrant.

