Henderson woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson woman is in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Sheriff's deputies say they noticed a lot of traffic coming and going from where Jennifer Jones Higgins was over several weeks.

Detectives arrested the 47-year-old Higgins after she left the home.  Authorities say they found meth and cash in her vehicle.  

She is facing a trafficking charge.  

Police also found 40-year old Andrea Blanford during their surveillance on the Hair Biz business on Washington Avenue.

She was wanted on a warrant.  

