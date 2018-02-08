Body shops busy after freezing rain cause dozens of accidents

Body shops across the Tri-State are busy after Wednesday's ice. The icy conditions caused a lot of crashes, especially in Daviess County.

With the over 70 wrecks in Daviess County, a lot of collision repair places in the area are seeing an increase in cars needing to be fixed.

At the Don Moore Collision Center, they always see a big increase in business in the winter.

"We've had several towed in," Damian Clements, manager of the collision center, said. "Then door traffic, you know, has been really steady. We're seeing an increase from our day-to-day."

The ice event caught a lot of people by surprise.

"For most people, it wasn't really slick when they immediately left," he said. "But you know, maybe as the sun came up, maybe conditions got worse."

Clements says he expects to see several more cars in the coming weeks as more and more people realize how damaged their cars really are.

He suggests if you were able to drive your car from the scene to clean it and inspect it for any additional damage that may need to be repaired.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.