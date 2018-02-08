Body shops busy after freezing rain cause dozens of accidents

A devastating fire that took the life of 5-year-old Levi Case has drawn national and even worldwide attention.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Adam R. O'Nan as the new Union County Judge-Executive.More >>
With the over 70 wrecks yesterday in Daviess County, a lot of collision repair places in the area are seeing an increase in cars needing to be fixed.More >>
Sheriff's deputies say they noticed a lot of traffic coming and going from where Jennifer Jones Higgins was over several weeks.More >>
You can now buy your tickets for the Ohio Valley Conference postseason tournament. The games are coming to Evansville at the end of the month.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor is hosting a press conference Thursday morning.More >>
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
One law firm in Arkansas is giving you a chance to split up on the unofficial day of getting a little closer to your partner.More >>
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.More >>
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says 20-year-old Xavier Garcia confessed to the murder of Katrina Castillo after being found in possession of her vehicle at the time of his arrest.More >>
