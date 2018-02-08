Southwest Indiana Chamber names new president and CEO

Tara Barney has been named the next Southwest Indiana Chamber President and CEO.

The Chamber's search committee spent countless hours over the past month in the selection process.

Barney is a native of Columbus, Ohio and has a master's of public administration from the Ohio State University and a bachelor's in public administration from Miami University in Ohio.

She served as the CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce from 2010 through mid-2017, the Quad Cities metropolitan area consists of a six-country, bi-state region comprised of several counties in Iowa and Illinois.

Throughout her tenure, she was responsible for a chamber with a $6-million budget that worked effectively with more than 30,000 local businesses, including several Fortune 500 companies that encompassed a regional labor force of nearly 60,000 people.

"I am excited to move to Evansville and begin this next phase of my career in serving such a well-established Chamber and a vibrant community that is southwest Indiana," said Barney. "The Southwest Indiana Chamber is clearly an extremely well-run organization, having recently won Chamber of the Year nationally in 2016, and I'm proud to join the talented and capable staff. I look forward to getting to know all of our members to best serve their business needs and continue to build upon the prosperity and vision of this local economy."

Prior to her roles at the Quad Cities Chamber, Barney served as the president and CEO of the Iowa Quad Cities Chamber (formerly known as DavenportOne), which ultimately became the Quad Cities Chamber upon the merger of the several organizations.

Barney will assume her new role on March 19.

