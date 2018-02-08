Crews fight overnight grass fire

Some of the people who will be taking care of our coverage during the Olympic games, are journalism students from Ball State.More >>
Firefighters in Scott Township battled a grass fire for about an hour and a half.
It's a new push to target the most dangerous criminals after one of the deadliest years in Evansville's history. The Evansville Police Department has assigned a new task force, called the VIPER unit, which stands for Violent, Incident, Prevention, Enforcement, Response. The unit's mission: hunt down the most violent, repetitive offenders and lock them up. "People are shooting people. People are shooting at houses, people shooting at cars," said the unit's Sergeant, Patric...
All charges in the rape case against Billy Joe Miles has been dismissed. Miles was accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker who was assisting him at his home.
Vanderburgh County Council approved $65,000 to fund a jail study.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.
The email never specified a school, but both police and the school districts said threats like these are not taken lightly.
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.
