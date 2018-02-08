Crews fight overnight grass fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews fight overnight grass fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Firefighters in Scott Township battled a grass fire for about an hour and a half. 

A viewer sent us video, which he took on his way home from work. 

It broke out a little before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and firefighters were fighting flames until almost 1:00 a.m. Thursday. 

No one was home at the time, and dispatchers tell us no buildings were affected. 

