Watch Now on Sunrise: Let the Games Begin, Clear and Cold

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

A BIT WARMER: We'll have clear skies early, but it will be sharply colder with temps in the teens. Later today, we'll have brilliant sunshine as high temps reach the upper 30's.

WINTER OLYMPICS: Olympics figure skaters took to the ice today for their first practice before the games start. The Winter Olympics get underway today before tomorrow's opening ceremony, and we'll have complete coverage on Sunrise.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.