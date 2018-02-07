Peyton Peters signs with KWC

It was National Signing Day, however, due to the weather and schools canceling, many of the signings were pushed back. One that was still on for today was at Apollo.

The Eagles stand out Receiver and defensive back Peyton Peters signed on the dotted line to continue his career at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and he couldn't be more excited.

Peters led Apollo with 17 touchdowns and well over 1,000 total yards.

