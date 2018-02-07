Peyton Peters signs with KWC

It's a new push to target the most dangerous criminals after one of the deadliest years in Evansville's history. The Evansville Police Department has assigned a new task force, called the VIPER unit, which stands for Violent, Incident, Prevention, Enforcement, Response. The unit's mission: hunt down the most violent, repetitive offenders and lock them up. "People are shooting people. People are shooting at houses, people shooting at cars," said the unit's Sergeant, Patric...More >>
All charges in the rape case against Billy Joe Miles has been dismissed. Miles was accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker who was assisting him at his home.More >>
Vanderburgh County Council approved $65,000 to fund a jail study.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.More >>
Authorities finished clearing the scene of a crash in Henderson County.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The number of possible flu-related deaths under investigation in Alabama continues to rise, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
