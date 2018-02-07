Charges against Billy Joe Miles dismissed

All charges in the rape case against Billy Joe Miles has been dismissed. That's according to a Facebook post by the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Miles was accused of sexually assaulting a health care worker who was assisting him at his home.

According to the affidavit in Daviess County Circuit Court, the witness no longer wishes to proceed in the criminal case against Miles.

Miles is an Owensboro businessman and former University of Kentucky board chairman.

As we reported early on in this case, Miles was indicted in September 2016 for rape, sodomy, and bribing a witness.

According to paperwork from a Kentucky State Police lab, DNA from the victim was found on a swab of Miles' privates.

In court, officials said the victim was facing death threats, and her car caught on fire while she was driving.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.